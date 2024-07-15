Manjolai estate closure: 700 families displaced, TN government fails to intervene

BBTCL has urged the workers to accept a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), vacate their homes, and collect their dues and bonuses by June 14. However, most residents refused to leave, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government intervene and take over the estate under the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Limited (TANTEA). It is a state government undertaking that was established in 1968 to rehabilitate Sri Lankan repatriates by employing them. The workers have also approached the Madras High Court seeking its intervention in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Assembly session which was in full swing during the period saw just a cursory reference to the issue when Forest Minister Madhivendhan stated that action would be taken in this regard according to the court’s directions. TANTEA has not commented on taking over the estate.

District Collector KP Karthikeyan said that full support was being given to the workers for rehabilitation and employment. However, this does not appear to be a solution for the workers who have called this estate their home for four generations, rather than just a workplace.

“The relationship between the estate workers and BBTCL is not just an employer-employee relationship and we are not encroachers on the forest land. We were legally settled in Manjolai, with the government’s support. We have ration shops, government and government-aided schools, post offices and bus facilities. Now, the government cannot keep silent when we are asked to vacate the villages by the company. They are liable to provide support for the workers,” says high court advocate Robert Chandrakumar, who was born and brought up in Manjolai.

The story of Manjolai

The history of the Manjolai tea estate dates back to the early 20th century when the Singampatti family, struggling to pay legal fees in a high-profile murder case, leased 8,373 acres of forest land to BBTCL.

According to a booklet by the last crowned Zamindar of Singampatti, TNS Murugadoss Theerthapathy, his father - TNS Sankara Theerthapathy - was implicated in the murder of the principal of Prince College (now Presidency College). The criminal case had caused a hole in their pockets and they had to pay a British advocate Rs 1 lakh per sitting, at a time when the gold rate was Rs 3 per sovereign. “To clear the debts incurred in this case, my grand-father leased out about 8,000 acres of forest land in the Zamindari for raising tea etc, as a Plantation to a British-based public Ltd., Co, with a trade name Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation. That is how the present Manjolai Tea Estate came into being,” he says in his seven-page booklet.

The BBTCL was incorporated as a public company in 1863 by the Wallace Brothers of Scotland at Mumbai and were leading producers of teak in Burma. The company was acquired by the Wadia group in 1913, who then entered the plantation business and started producing tea, coffee, cocoa, cardamom and rubber. BBTCL has three main groups of companies: The Mudis estate established in 1914 in the Anamalai hills of Coimbatore, The Singampatti estate established in 1929 in Agasthiyar Biosphere Reserve and The Dunsandle estate established in 1938 in Nilgiris.

As mentioned above, the Singampatti family had to pay an exorbitant amount to the British advocate to appear in the murder case. To meet the expense, the family leased out 8,373 acres and 57 cents of land to BBTCL at Rs 1.75 per acre.