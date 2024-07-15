Manjolai estate closure: 700 families displaced, TN government fails to intervene

In the picturesque yet isolated Manjolai tea estate, nestled deep within the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) of Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, 700 families are facing the grim prospect of losing their homes, livelihoods and identity. On May 30, 2024, the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL), which had operated the Manjolai tea estate since 1929, abruptly announced its decision to cease operations. The workers, most of them Dalits, who have been residing in the estate for nearly four generations, are grappling with the looming reality of being rendered homeless and jobless by the company they worked for and the government they believed in.
“How would you feel if you were stripped of your home and identity?” was the first question that popped at us when we entered Manjolai, after a 4-hour long drive to the estate that is located 30 kms from the plains. The five villages of Manjolai, Kakkachi, Naalumukku, Oothu and Kuthiraivetti are collectively called Manjolai Estates and are located at an altitude ranging between 1,034 mtrs and 1,400 mtrs.
BBTCL has urged the workers to accept a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), vacate their homes, and collect their dues and bonuses by June 14. However, most residents refused to leave, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government intervene and take over the estate under the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Limited (TANTEA). It is a state government undertaking that was established in 1968 to rehabilitate Sri Lankan repatriates by employing them. The workers have also approached the Madras High Court seeking its intervention in the matter.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Assembly session which was in full swing during the period saw just a cursory reference to the issue when Forest Minister Madhivendhan stated that action would be taken in this regard according to the court’s directions. TANTEA has not commented on taking over the estate.
District Collector KP Karthikeyan said that full support was being given to the workers for rehabilitation and employment. However, this does not appear to be a solution for the workers who have called this estate their home for four generations, rather than just a workplace.
“The relationship between the estate workers and BBTCL is not just an employer-employee relationship and we are not encroachers on the forest land. We were legally settled in Manjolai, with the government’s support. We have ration shops, government and government-aided schools, post offices and bus facilities. Now, the government cannot keep silent when we are asked to vacate the villages by the company. They are liable to provide support for the workers,” says high court advocate Robert Chandrakumar, who was born and brought up in Manjolai.
The story of Manjolai
The history of the Manjolai tea estate dates back to the early 20th century when the Singampatti family, struggling to pay legal fees in a high-profile murder case, leased 8,373 acres of forest land to BBTCL.
According to a by the last crowned Zamindar of Singampatti, TNS Murugadoss Theerthapathy, his father - TNS Sankara Theerthapathy - was implicated in the murder of the principal of Prince College (now Presidency College). The criminal case had caused a hole in their pockets and they had to a British advocate Rs 1 lakh per sitting, at a time when the gold rate was Rs 3 per sovereign. “To clear the debts incurred in this case, my grand-father leased out about 8,000 acres of forest land in the Zamindari for raising tea etc, as a Plantation to a British-based public Ltd., Co, with a trade name Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation. That is how the present Manjolai Tea Estate came into being,” he says in his seven-page booklet.
The BBTCL was incorporated as a public company in 1863 by the Wallace Brothers of Scotland at Mumbai and were leading producers of teak in Burma. The company was by the Wadia group in 1913, who then entered the plantation business and started producing tea, coffee, cocoa, cardamom and rubber. BBTCL has three main of companies: The Mudis estate established in 1914 in the Anamalai hills of Coimbatore, The Singampatti estate established in 1929 in Agasthiyar Biosphere Reserve and The Dunsandle estate established in 1938 in Nilgiris.
As mentioned above, the Singampatti family had to pay an exorbitant amount to the British advocate to appear in the murder case. To meet the expense, the family leased out 8,373 acres and 57 cents of land to BBTCL at Rs 1.75 per acre.
Thousands of people from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and the neighbouring state of Kerala were brought to Manjolai to work in the estate. Their descendants are the current Manjolai inhabitants. Robert Chandrakumar, in a series about Manjolai, that he wrote for the Tamil website Vikatan, that those from the plains migrated in large numbers to Manjolai estate because of better climatic conditions, daily wages, the prospect of shorter working hours and housing provided by the company.
In 1952, the Government of Madras took over the land under the Madras Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act and BBTCL was permitted to continue leasing the land, provided they preserved the forest and did not clear specific catchment areas. According to local workers, nearly 3,500 acres of the leased land are covered with plantations and the remaining is forest land.
Over the decades, environmental protections tightened around the estate, culminating in the declaration of the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in 1988 and its designation as a Critical Tiger Habitat in 2007.
BBTCL has been going to multiple courts since 1979, in an attempt to acquire the leased land. The company repeatedly sought to exclude the 3,400 acres of plantation land from the reserved forest area contending that it was ‘agricultural land’ – a claim which was rejected by the Forest Settlement Officer. The company then went to the Tirunelveli district court, which dismissed the petition in 2015, following which they appealed in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. Here too, the petition was in 2017, but permission was granted to utilise the land till the lease ended. In 2018, KMTR was declared a Reserved Forest, following the HC order.
The company then went to the apex court challenging the HC order that refused to declare the 3,400 acres as agricultural land. In 2018, the Supreme Court this petition, thereby bringing the legal battle to an end.
The Forest Department subsequently to the company demanding the payment of dues, including interest, to the tune of Rs 200 crore till the year 2018. The company is allowed to stay in the leased land until 2028 — the end of the lease period. However, Wadia group, which manages BBTCL, has been through an economic crisis with their flight service Go First going bankrupt, and Britannia Industries, which is also part of the group, its second oldest biscuit factory in Kolkata. Speculations are rife that the company is wrapping up its operations earlier due to the financial crisis.
TNM has reached out to the company asking for the reason for shutting down its operations four years before its lease ends. This story will be updated if and when they reply.
People left in a lurch
“The company is private and they can decide to close their estates for multiple reasons, we cannot question that. But we are asking why the government is so silent about the matter. The government has a responsibility to make sure that 2,000 individuals don’t go homeless and jobless overnight. Also, we are not like workers in any other sector. We live in an entirely different climatic condition to which our body is acclimated. We are not against moving out of here, but we need time and resources for that. There are very few individuals from the next generation who are educated. They have moved to the plains, taking their families with them. Similarly, other families need their children to study and take up jobs for them to move out. Forcible eviction is going to cause damage to the people,” advocate Robert points out.
Among the workers are 10 families from Assam, who find themselves in a challenging situation. A decade ago, hundreds of migrant families moved to the Manjolai estate, a majority of whom have now moved to other estates in Anamalai Hills. “We were back in our hometown when they moved so we did not have that option. We are from New Jalpaiguri [in West Bengal]. We came to work 15 years ago. Our kids study here. Right now, the people from villages here will go back to their villages. What will we do? What can we do with our children even if we go back to our village? There is no work there. Also, our children are studying Tamil; not Hindi or Bengali. What will happen to us? Nothing. Our only concern is the children's education,” three of the families told us.
For all the workers, the company's closure means more than job loss; it threatens their very identity and way of life. All the workers were brought to Manjolai from the plains of Tirunelveli, and adjacent Kerala, in 1929 to cultivate the plantation.
Aravind, a 28-year-old engineering graduate from Oothu village, highlights the emotional and practical difficulties of leaving. "This is my place and my home. All my documents are based on this address. We've lived here for four generations. If we have to leave suddenly, where will we go?" he asks.
The majority of the current Manjolai residents, over 400 Dalit families, face a particularly precarious situation. They have been landless labourers for generations, reliant on the estate for housing and livelihood.
Dr Daniel S David, a radiologist by profession and a member of the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) points out that these workers have remained landless labourers forever. Daniel conducted a survey with the workers on behalf of AIPC and continues to work with the labourers. “Four generations ago, they came here in search of better livelihood and living conditions. Their descendants are now in the same precarious position, with no place to go to or no land or property,” he says.
During the time of the workers in the estate, they were given a house - called layam, according to section 15 of The Plantations Labour Act, 1951, which mandates that every employer must provide and maintain necessary housing accommodation for every worker and his family residing in the plantation.
54-year-old Ganesan, who was born and raised in Manjolai, points out that their wage has sufficed for their daily living expenses and the educational expenses of their children. The workers are currently paid Rs 450 as their daily wage. “We don’t have to pay rent, water or electricity charges here. We have a ration shop that supplies essentials as well. So, we were able to live with that money. But we couldn’t save anything. The graveyards of our deceased family members, our places of religious worship and our entire lives are all here. All we get is a paltry sum to vacate our village,” he says.
The workers have been offered gratuity, provident fund, an ex-gratia amount for the remaining years of service and a small amount as relocation expense, depending on their age and number of years they worked, only if they opt for the VRS. According to a notice issued by the company, the workers are classified into two categories: those aged between 50 and 59; and those below 49. The first category will receive 24 months of their last drawn wage as of March 2024 or for the remaining period of their service - whichever is lesser. The second category would receive 18 months of their last drawn wage as of March 2024 or for the remaining period of their service - whichever is lesser. All of them will be provided Rs 10,000 as relocation allowance.
The workers told TNM that depending on their age, they get between Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 3.08 lakh. According to the notice, 25% of the amount would be released once they signed the VRS papers and the remaining would be given once they vacate the villages.
“There are people who ask us why we don’t protest against this move by the company. Why we don't agitate or organise a rally and demand our rights. One of the reasons is that the accessibility to our villages is very poor. We have a limited number of buses and entering/exiting a reserved forest comes with a host of issues. And primarily, how can we forget what happened in 1998 when our people were killed, right here on the banks of Thamirabharani for organising a rally demanding a wage hike? Who can guarantee that it will not happen again,” asks 48-year-old Theresa.
Theresa is referring to the infamous Thamirabharani massacre of 1998, in which 17 Dalits, including a one-year-old boy, were killed during an agitation.
Thamirabharani massacre: A ‘mini-Jallianwala Bagh’
In early 1999, the tea estate workers had demanded a wage hike from Rs 53 to Rs 100 and small-scale protests had taken place in Manjolai. Subsequently, 652 workers were arrested and lodged in Trichy central prison. According to a news report in Frontline dated August 13, 1999, titled ‘The Tirunelveli Massacre’, thousands of workers gathered in front of the Tirunelveli collectorate on July 23, 1999, to give a petition to the collector demanding the workers’ release and their wage hike. They were led by the then Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly – Tamil Maanila Congress leader S Balakrishnan, Puthiya Tamilagam leader K Krishnaswamy and M Appavu (the current Assembly speaker).
As the march reached the collectorate, they were stopped by the police. When the leaders were talking with the police to allow them inside to petition the collector, a commotion broke out between the crowd and the police. The police began lathi-charging the crowd and fired two rounds in the air. They also started pelting stones and bricks at the protestors.
Upon seeing the indiscriminate police attack, the protestors jumped onto the banks of the Thamirabharani river and then into the water as the policemen continued to attack them. This did not stop the police as they jumped into the water, hitting the protestors with lathis. Some of the policemen had reached the opposite bank, leading to the protestors being attacked from both banks.
In what is called a ‘mini-Jallianwala Bagh’, 17 people, including two women and a year-old child drowned while attempting to escape the brutal police attack.
The Frontline reported that then Chief Minister, DMK supremo M Karunanidhi, was highly critical of the demonstration, calling the protestors "instigators of violence.” He defended the local administration and police action and claimed that the police retaliated only because the “crowd turned violent.” The state government had appointed former SC judge Justice S Mohan as a one-man commission. The commission to the police and the district administration, except for recommending action against two police officers and a tahsildar. This further deepened the community's distrust of authority.
Manjolai issue even found a place in the late forest brigand Veerappan’s list of demands to release Kannada superstar Rajkumar, who was kidnapped by Veerappan in 2000. He that the Tamil Nadu government solve the labour issue in Manjolai.
Speaking about the massacre, Ganesan said, “Now, his son’s [MK Stalin] regime is going on and we are nearing July 23 as well. We are still traumatised by the fact that 17 persons were killed in a river during Kalaignar’s [M Karunanidhi] regime, and now we are deeply impacted that it is during his son Stalin’s regime that 500 families are asked to vacate the villages. We believe that the CM will make sure that it doesn’t happen and come to our rescue.”
However, so far, the government’s action has been minimal and questionable.
While political parties, including DMK-ally Congress, PT and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) have spoken about the issue, the government has largely remained silent. Krishnaswamy that the company has forced the workers to sign VRS and to the government to intervene in the issue. AAMK leader TTV Dhinakaran that the government take over the estate and safeguard their livelihood. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai also and said that evicting thousands of workers went against the rights of workers.
Assembly Speaker Appavu has that the state government would take an “appropriate decision” to protect the welfare and livelihood of the estate workers. However, the government has not made any statement except Forest Minister Madhivendhan’s statement in the Assembly that there is an ongoing case at the Madras HC and that the government would take steps according to the directions of the court.
There are multiple public interest litigations (PILs) filed at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking that TANTEA should take over the tea estate, provide rehabilitation to the workers under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Scheme and provide free higher education to the children of the workers. The court has the status quo to be maintained and the government to submit its stand on the rehabilitation of the workers. The case will be heard on July 22.
Workers are victims of violent conservation
All that has been done so far is a qualitative analysis by AIPC looking at what the workers want. In a survey that was conducted with 368 workers, more than 95% of workers wanted to stay back in Manjolai and wanted TANTEA to take over the Manjolai estate. About 75% of the respondents wanted either a government job or a loan to set up a micro enterprise.
The primary requests of the workers, according to the survey, are that TANTEA should take over the Manjolai tea estate; and the workers should either be paid by the company or under the MGNREGA scheme until the government decides on the matter.
Jayaseelan Raj, senior lecturer in Anthropology and International Development at the London King’s College, said, “The circumstances are such that the state should have an imagination that prioritises the welfare of the workers. The state right now should focus on recognising the hardships of generations of workers. The workers have invested in cultivating the plantation, building the factory and building their own social lives on the estate. Expelling the workers is in a way snatching away their entire lives and identity. The state should not limit itself to the excuse of laws and policies to act against the workers, the state is anyway responsible for formulating policies in the first place.” Jayaseelan is an expert who has been working extensively on plantation systems, racial capitalism and identity/citizenship.
He says that the government can distribute the land among the workers, which will preserve the environment as well as the lives of the workers. “Right now, our concern should be about the violence that is unleashed upon the workers and their families, when they are asked to vacate their land. Even when we say conservation of forests is paramount, the violence of conservation and the consequences of this is faced by those from the lowest strata of hierarchy – in this case, Dalits,” he adds.
Further, stating that plantation in itself is ecologically destructive, he says that if the land is redistributed to the workers, they would not be maintaining a monocrop plantation, which will, in turn, improve the biodiversity in the region.
Tirunelveli District Collector KP Karthikeyan, speaking to TNM, emphasised that there was an employer-employee relationship between BBTCL and the estate workers. "Workers will receive the same benefits as their predecessors, like provident fund (PF), gratuity and leave salary, along with an additional ex-gratia amount of up to Rs 1.75 lakhs. Since their residential quarters are tied to employment, workers are required to vacate once their employment period ends. Over 4,000 workers have retired from here and vacated the quarters, with only a few staying on due to the company's goodwill as they lack family support. Most others have moved to the plains," he said.
However, Jayaseelan pointed out that this employer-employee relationship exists only within the state framework. “The land belongs to the state and is only leased by the company. So the government has the absolute power to make a decision. This is a question of political will. When we are talking about environmental justice, it is about sustainability and justice for people who have a stake in the lands and recognise their work and hardships over generations. But what we see is that governments, even if they claim to be progressive, have an antagonistic relationship with the Dalits and the marginalised, which reflects in such instances.”
Collector Karthikeyan said that many workers had agreed to take VRS seeking assistance from the district administration for housing and livelihoods. “The workers have submitted applications specifying their relocation cities, and we will provide the necessary support. So far, 97 workers have requested housing assistance. There are 200 subsidised houses available under the Slum Clearance Board in Manimuthar. If workers are willing, we will facilitate housing there and collaborate with NGOs to cover the remaining costs. The government has subsidised Rs 10 lakh of the Rs 12 lakh worth houses.”
Regarding the relocation process, Karthikeyan assured, "Wherever they move, we will set up a camp to facilitate their shift and provide personalised resettlement assistance. We would hold camps to switch the address in their documents and do the needful." The Collector further added that the district administration stands with the workers and would extend support to facilitate smooth rehabilitation.
Stalin, a ward councillor from Oothu, says that there was just one camp held and very few people attended that. “A few officials initially came to the villages and asked us about our grievances. Then there was one camp held in Manimuthar – which is nearly 25 kms away from the hilltop. When we asked the officials which address our identity cards would be shifted to, there was no answer. No other camp was held after that,” he said.
He also warned that any forced VRS signings would be addressed legally, stating, "If anyone is forced to sign VRS, they have to inform us in writing, and we will file a case in labour court. Even in the court case, nobody has spoken about the VRS."
Jayasree, a 46-year-old plantation worker, alleged that her petition stating that they were coerced into signing the VRS was not accepted by the collector. The collector, however, has refuted the allegations and said that it is completely false. He also said that legal action will be initiated against those who spread false information, if they continue to do so.
TNM has reached out to the company and the chairman of the Wadia Group, Nusli N Wadia, for their responses. The story will be updated if and when they respond.
This reporting is made possible with support from Report for the World, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project.