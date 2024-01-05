Tamil Nadu govt allots 109 new officers for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam

The Tamil Nadu state government passed an order dated January 2, 2024, sanctioning 109 new officers for successfully implementing the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme under which eligible women are provided with a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000.

The government has identified 1.06 crores beneficiaries, and received 11.85 lakhs of applications. Women above the age of 21 with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, family land holding not exceeding 5 acres (wetland) and 10 acres (dryland), and annual household electricity consumption below 3,600 units are eligible for availing the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme.

As the implementation of the scheme requires an enormous workforce, additional staff are being sanctioned, the order read.