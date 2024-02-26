Tamil Nadu: Farmers detained over protest against land acquisition for Parandur airport

The Kancheepuram police on Monday, February 26, detained hundreds of farmers who staged a protest against land acquisition for the Parandur airport project in Tamil Nadu. The farmers raised slogans and demanded the state government to drop the proposal. The protest comes two days after the government issued a notification to acquire land in Podavur village, which was one of the 13 villages selected for the project on February 24.

Residents and farmers from each village marched towards the Special District Revenue Officer and New Green Field Airport Scheme, Zone - III office to express their disapproval for the new airport. The police officials detained them and lodged them in a marriage hall near Sunguvarchatiram in the district. They went on to stage a hunger strike inside the marriage hall.