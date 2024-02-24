Parandur airport: TN govt issues notification to acquire land in Podavur village

"Any objection/statement which is received after the date or which does not clearly explain the nature of the sender's interest in the land is liable to the summarily rejected," the notification added. The objectors should appear in person or by someone authorised by the objectors in the Special District Revenue Officer, New Green Field Airport Scheme, Zone - III office, on April 4.

Meanwhile, the Joint Movement Against Parandur Airport and Ekanapuram Residents and Farmers Welfare Association called for a special meeting of representatives from the 13 affected villages on February 25 to discuss the notice. The residents of Parandur have been protesting for more than 575 days against the airport project ever since it was announced in 2022. Their meeting is scheduled at 11 am near Ekanapuram government school. They are likely to discuss how to change their protest approach on this matter, a press release stated.