Tamil Nadu: Family of ST man murdered by caste Hindus say cops colluding with accused

The family of a Scheduled Tribe (ST) man who was beaten to death by caste Hindus in Udumalpet district of Tamil Nadu have alleged that the perpetrators of the crime are persuading them to drop the case in exchange for money. The deceased, Senkottai (55), who belonged to the Narikuravar community was murdered in Thanthoni, Udumalpet, on November 27, 2023. A tribal rights activist from the village has also alleged that the Udumalpet police are siding with the perpetrators and are trying to bury the video evidence.

On the day of the murder, Senkottai, along with his nephew Kumar (25), had been hunting for sparrows in Thanthoni using catapults. According to Kumar’s statement in the First Information Report (FIR), the stone they had used to hunt had hit the roof of a nearby house owned by Selvakumar (Gounder caste, classified as Backward Class), who allegedly accused the men of trying to steal his hens, abused them verbally, and alerted his friends. The group then tied Kumar and Senkottai to two trees and physically attacked them for a few hours before letting them go. Senkottai fell unconscious and was rushed to Udumalpet Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, while Kumar sustained severe injuries.

Kumar filed a police complaint on the same day and an FIR was registered against Selvakumar and three others. According to Senkottai’s family, Kumar has now been offered money to not pursue the case.