Tamil Nadu: Ex NTK cadre arrested for destroying evidence in fake NCC camp rape case

A former Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre was arrested on Saturday, September 7, by the special investigation team that has been probing the fake NCC camp rape case. The man was arrested and later remanded in custody for allegedly destroying evidence against the main accused - Sivaraman, an NTK cadre, who had pretended to be an NCC coach and raped a minor. However, Sivaraman passed away on August 23, after a suicide bid.

The accused was identified as K Karunakaran, who contested the 2021 Legislative Assembly polls from Bargur in Krishnagiri district and lost. He was booked reportedly for damaging properties in Orappam in Krishnagiri following which he was removed from the Seeman-led party.

Apart from Karunakaran, a government school teacher was also arrested on September 6. The teacher was arrested for having supported Sivaraman to conduct the fake camps at private schools. A total of 16 people have been arrested in relation to this case so far.

Sivaraman, a Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary, had pretended to be a coach at the fake NCC camp and raped the survivor on the night of August 8. The minor was a participant at the camp along with other girl students from a private school. Although the survivor informed her school seniors and friends of the incident, and the students informed the school’s principal, the principal allegedly asked the girls to keep the issue under wraps. The principal was later arrested.

The survivor developed pelvic pain on August 16, when she narrated the incident to her mother. She was then taken to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital and a police complaint was filed. Sivaraman was booked under POCSO Act and a search was launched. Sivaraman reportedly met with an accident while trying to escape the cops. Prior to the accident, after the police launched the search, Sivaraman had attempted to take his own life but failed. After the accident, he was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri where he passed away.