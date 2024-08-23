Tamil Nadu: Accused in fake NCC camp rape case succumbs after suicide attempt

TW: Mention of rape & suicide

The main accused in the fake NCC camp rape case which happened in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district passed away on Friday, August 23 after attempting to die by suicide. Sivaraman (35) was arrested by the Bargur All Women’s Police on August 19 for posing as an NCC trainer at the camp and raping a 12-year-old school girl.

Sivaraman was first admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri after he reportedly met with an accident while trying to escape from the police on August 19. After the police launched a search for him on August 17, he had attempted to die by suicide twice, The Hindu reported.

He was later shifted to the Salem Government Medical College Hospital, where he underwent dialysis for consuming poison and was kept on ventilator support. He succumbed on August 23.

Sivaraman, a Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary, had pretended to be a coach at the fake NCC camp and raped the survivor on the night of August 8. The minor was a participant at the camp along with other girl students from a private school. Although the survivor informed her school seniors and friends of the incident, and the students informed the school’s principal, the principal allegedly asked the girls to keep the issue under wraps.

The survivor developed pelvic pain on August 16, when she narrated the incident to her mother. She was then taken to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital and a police complaint was filed. Sivaraman was booked under POCSO and a search was launched.

In an isolated incident, Sivaraman’s father, Ashok Kumar, died on August 22. He met with an accident in Kaveripattinam while returning home. He was reportedly drunk.