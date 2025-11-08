Tamil Nadu: DMK-led bloc to hold statewide protest against ECI’s SIR exercise

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) has announced statewide demonstrations on November 11 across all districts of Tamil Nadu to protest against the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a joint statement, the alliance alleged that the ECI was conducting the revision in an “authoritative and unilateral manner” despite objections raised by several political parties.

The SPA claimed the exercise was “politically motivated” and alleged that it was intended to “disenfranchise minority and anti-BJP voters.”

The alliance further criticised the ECI’s decision to carry out the SIR in 12 states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, while “overlooking discrepancies” in other states such as Bihar. It described the move as “undemocratic” and said it undermined public faith in the electoral process.

According to the statement, the “haste” with which the revision was being conducted, without first resolving “existing confusions,” had weakened confidence in the fairness of the exercise.

The bloc also expressed concern over the timing of the enumeration phase, which coincides with the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu. It said local officials were already engaged in rain-related relief and disaster management work, potentially affecting the thoroughness of the revision process.

The alliance also flagged irregularities in the preparatory stages, noting that in several areas Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had not begun distributing enumeration forms or properly coordinated with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties.

It further claimed that the electoral rolls from 2002 and 2005 currently available on the ECI website were incomplete, adding to confusion among officials and party representatives.

Citing these concerns, the Secular Progressive Alliance urged the Election Commission to withdraw the ongoing SIR and initiate a transparent, consultative revision process in coordination with all recognised political parties.