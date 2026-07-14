Tamil Nadu: DMK files fresh complaint accusing TVK of ‘horse-trading’

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The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday, July 13, submitted a fresh complaint to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar alleging that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was attempting to alter the composition of the Tamil Nadu Assembly by inducing opposition legislators to resign and join the party.

The complaint, submitted by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, cites former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA MR Vijayabhaskar’s recent remarks as new material to support the party’s allegations of horse-trading.

“The Vijay-led government approached us. We liked it, so we joined,” MR Vijayabhaskar had said on July 2, when he formally joined the TVK in Mamallapuram, after resigning as the Karur MLA.

In his complaint, Bharathi urged the Governor to direct the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR and initiate an investigation.

The complaint added that Vijayabhaskar’s statement led to “direct, first-hand evidence” that the ruling party had approached an Opposition MLA before his resignation.

“The TVK was pursuing a systematic, two-pronged strategy to alter the Assembly’s composition, not through the constitutional and electoral process, but through inducement by offering electoral support, monetary assistance and governmental favours to legislators willing to resign,” Bharathi alleged.

The DMK also referred to an earlier statement by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko, who had alleged that two MDMK MLAs elected on the DMK’s rising sun symbol, were asked to resign and were promised that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would campaign for them if they contest in the upcoming bye-polls.

Bharathi said the two developments together reiterated the party’s allegation that the ruling party was attempting to involve itself in defections outside the anti-defection framework.

The complaint further alleged that MLAs who refused to resign and join the ruling party were being subjected to criminal cases and arrests.

Citing the Supreme Court’s judgement in Lalita Kumari vs Government of Uttar Pradesh, Bharathi said the law made the registration of an FIR mandatory whenever information disclosed a cognisable offence.

“The law admits no exception based on the position of the accused, including that of a Chief Minister,” the complaint stated.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Bharathi said that the DMK would move the court if no action was taken on its complaint.

Meanwhile, Vijayabhaskar denied that anyone from the TVK had invited him to join the party. Addressing reporters in Karur on Monday, he said his decision to resign from the AIADMK and join the TVK was entirely voluntary.

“No TVK leader, office-bearer or MLA approached or invited me to join the party. It was entirely my decision,” Vijayabhaskar said.

He added that his remarks made at the TVK event had been misconstrued and that his decision came after dissatisfaction with the AIADMK leadership.