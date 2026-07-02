DMK accuses CM Vijay of trying to poach MLAs, seeks DVAC investigation

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The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday, July 1, approached Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, seeking a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) probe into allegations that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay attempted to induce two legislators elected on the DMK symbol to resign from the Assembly.

In a complaint submitted to the Governor and the DVAC Director, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and a comprehensive investigation into what he described as an attempt to alter the composition of the Assembly through inducement and horse-trading.

The complaint is based on remarks allegedly made by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko at the party's general council meeting.

According to Bharathi, Vaiko said that Chief Minister Vijay had asked him to persuade Kadayanallur MLA TM Rajendran and Sirkazhi MLA R Senthilselvan to resign from the Assembly.

Although the two legislators belong to the MDMK, Bharathi pointed out that they contested the 2026 Assembly election on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol after filing their nominations with Form AA signed by the DMK president and Form BB signed by the party's general secretary. He argued that they are effectively functioning as DMK legislators under the party's whip and leadership.

The complaint further alleged that Vaiko said the Chief Minister raised the issue during a meeting at his residence in Pattinapakkam and suggested that the two MLAs resign from the Assembly.

According to Bharathi, Vaiko also claimed that Vijay assured the legislators of political support, including campaigning for them if they chose to contest the ensuing by-elections.

The DMK alleged that such assurances amounted to an attempt to induce elected representatives to vacate their seats and constituted horse-trading.

Bharathi further claimed that Vaiko subsequently conveyed the Chief Minister's proposal to the two legislators after summoning them ahead of an MDMK high-level committee meeting.

The complaint also referred to the resignations of six All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs in recent months, several of whom later joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Bharathi alleged that these actions amounted to abuse of public office, criminal conspiracy, corruption, and an attempt to subvert the democratic mandate and the constitutional anti-defection framework.

Urging the Governor to intervene, the DMK leader requested that the DVAC be directed to register an FIR and investigate the allegations.

He also cited the Supreme Court's judgment in Lalita Kumari v. Government of Uttar Pradesh, which mandates the registration of an FIR when information discloses the commission of a cognisable offence.