Tamil Nadu CM Stalin conveys condolences to Pawar family

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conveyed condolences to the Pawar family on the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday, January 28, in a tragic plane crash at the Baramati Airport in Maharashtra. He was traveling to Baramati to participate in public meetings ahead of the upcoming zilla parishad elections.

The aircraft took off from Mumbai at about 8 am on Wednesday, and went down near Baramati roughly an hour later during its approach to the airport. Besides Ajit Pawar, four others were killed in the crash, including two pilots and two members of his security detail.

Ajit Pawar, was the longest serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and also the leader of Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin said that he was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Ajith Pawar. He conveyed his condolences to Sharad Pawar and his daughter and MP, Supriya Sule.

Ajit Pawar was the nephew of Sharad Pawar, the president of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction). He also condoled with the families of the others who were killed in the plane crash.