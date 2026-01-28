Plane crash claims life of Ajit Pawar, shakes Maharashtra political landscape

Images from the site showed charred debris scattered across the ground, smoke billowing from the wreckage, and rescue teams transporting victims. Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation reportedly confirmed there were no survivors among those on board.

Pawar was headed to the town to participate in a series of campaign events linked to the upcoming local body elections.

Pawar, 66, belonged to one of Maharashtra’s most prominent political families. He was the nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar and a cousin of Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule.

The entire Pawar family, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Sunetra Pawar, is in Delhi at Sharad Pawar’s house to attend the first day of the budget session of the Parliament, according to The Indian Express . The family is set to leave for Baramati.

His recent political journey had reshaped the NCP. In 2023, he broke ranks with his uncle to lead a split in the party, later aligning with the NDA and taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister. In recent months, however, discussions about reconciliation had gained traction.

Political leaders expressed shock over Pawar’s death.

​​Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to get details and updates on the situation.

Ajit Pawar’s brother Shriniwas Pawar told Hindustan Times , “It’s a very sad moment for us. No one survived the crash. My son Yugendra is in the hospital at Baramati. We are all headed to Baramati. The last rites will be in Baramati.’’

Union Minister Giriraj Singh told PTI , “This is a very tragic incident for both the social and political spheres. Such an incident has not been seen in the past decades. He was a well-known leader of the country, and it would be very difficult to make up for such a loss.”

Karnataka Deputy CM and Congress leader DK Shivakumar tweeted, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. His sudden demise is a great loss to public life and to Maharashtra politics, where he served with experience and resolve.”

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “Deeply shocked and stunned by the suddden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Bramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji's all friends and followers. The incident needs proper investigation.”

This article was originally published in the Newslaundry and can be accessed here.