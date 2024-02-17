Tamil Nadu bans cotton candy: What is Rhodamine B, the cancer-causing chemical?

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry recently announced the ban on the production and sale of cotton candy after being declared ‘unsafe’ for consumption for containing cancer-causing chemicals. A recent review of the confectionery by the Government Food Analysis Laboratory, in Chennai, revealed the usage of Rhodamine B, which is a prohibited colouring agent as per the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006).

What is Rhodamine B?

Rhodamine B (RhB) is a chemical which is commonly used for dyeing. It is used in the textile, paper, leathers and paints industry as a colouring agent that helps in attaining colours that fall under the red and pink spectrum. Although in powdered form the chemical is green in colour, upon being added to water, it turns pink. Cotton candy, which is often spotted in the shades of pink, seems to borrow it from the usage of Rhodamine B

Why is it harmful?

The colouring agent, however, is prohibited in the food industry since researchers have identified that if food containing this chemical is consumed regularly, it can cause damage to the cerebellum tissue in the brain and to the brainstem that connects the brain to the spinal cord. These damages can lead to functional abnormalities and can hinder humans’ motor functioning.