Tamil Nadu bans cotton candy as it contains cancer-causing chemicals

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced the ban of cotton candy in the state on Saturday, February 17, after samples of the coloured confectionery were tested and declared ‘unsafe’ for consumption as they contained cancer-causing chemicals. The ban comes almost a week after Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan enforced a similar curb on the manufacturing and distribution of the confectionery in the Union Territory.

Samples of coloured cotton candy were recently reviewed by the Government Food Analysis Laboratory located in Chennai, which revealed the usage of a textile dye and Rhodamine-B, a chemical compound used for enhancing colour. It was therefore declared ‘unsafe’ for consumption under the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006).