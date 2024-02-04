Tamil Nadu: AIADMK man among 13 arrested in DMK functionary's murder case

At least 13 men, including a local All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionary, were arrested in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, for the murder of a local Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, said officials on Sunday.
Thirumugam (45), a local DMK leader was hacked to death on January 27 in the MK Puram, Madurai. He was the secretary of ward 77 in Madurai district. The police said that a five-member gang hacked Thirumugam to death while he was sitting in front of his house in MK Puram.
The police, on Sunday, arrested Thavakumar, a local AIADMK leader who is also a close relative of Thirumugam.
While business rivalry is slated to be the motive behind the killing of Thirumugam, a senior officer of the Madurai police told IANS that they were not ruling out a political angle in the murder.
It is to be noted that the south Tamil Nadu districts of Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari are very sensitive areas and killings are followed by counter killings.
Madurai district police are on a high alert and a strong contingent of police was posted in the area following the arrest of Thavakumar and other accused.