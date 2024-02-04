Tamil Nadu: AIADMK man among 13 arrested in DMK functionary's murder case

At least 13 men, including a local All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionary, were arrested in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, for the murder of a local Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, said officials on Sunday.

Thirumugam (45), a local DMK leader was hacked to death on January 27 in the MK Puram, Madurai. He was the secretary of ward 77 in Madurai district. The police said that a five-member gang hacked Thirumugam to death while he was sitting in front of his house in MK Puram.

The police, on Sunday, arrested Thavakumar, a local AIADMK leader who is also a close relative of Thirumugam.