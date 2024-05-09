Tamil Nadu: 9 killed, 22 injured in firecracker unit blast in Sivakasi

Nine people were killed and 22 people were injured at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Chengamalapatti near Sivakasi in Tamil Naidu's Virudhunagar district on Thursday, May 9. The incident occurred around 2:15 pm.

The injured were rushed to the Sivakasi Government Hospital (GH) for treatment and the mortal remains of the nine deceased have been sent for a post-mortem.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, of Virudhunagar district, confirmed the death toll to TNM. He also said that 39 police officials and the Fire and Services department rushed to the spot at 2:40 pm on Thursday after receiving information of the blast. “Two fire trucks reached the spot and it was difficult to douse the fire since the crackers inside continued to burst. All the people affected were workers who were working their shift in the factory,” he added.

While the details of the deceased are yet to be known, initial reports say that five of the nine killed in the blast were women.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin offered his condolences and said that the government will announce relief assistance to the families of the deceased once the Election Commission of India (ECI) grants permission.