Tamil Nadu: 82 nursing students fall ill due to suspected food poisoning in Salem

As many as 82 students on Monday, May 27 fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at SPC Institute of Nursing Education and Research at Kuppanur in Salem district. Around 20 students fell ill on May 26 after eating the hostel food, and were admitted to a private hospital run by the college administration. They were sent back to the hostel. Later on Monday, health officials inspected the college to check on the students, and found that a few of them were suffering from dehydration.

The students were taken to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) for treatment. According to reports, of the 82 students– three suffering from severe dehydration and two with moderate dehydration were admitted to the emergency ward, and later four of the five were shifted to the general ward. 25 students were treated as out-patients and all the students have been kept in the ward for 24 hours of observation. GMKMCH dean R Mani told reporters that all the health of all the students were stable.

Students began complaining of discomfort in the stomach, vomiting, and diarrhoea hours after they consumed red pea curry in their midday lunch on Sunday. Kathiravan, the Salem District Designated Officer for the Food Safety Department, reportedly stated that the college's management did not obtain permission from the department to run the hostel, the administration did not test the water used for cooking, and the workers were not given a medical check-up.