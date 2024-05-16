Tamil Nadu: 4 dead and 15 injured after van collides with lorry in Chennai suburbs

Four people were killed in a road accident after a mini-van collided with a lorry in the early hours of Thursday, May 16, on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway in Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu district. According to the police, the incident occurred after the mini-van tried to overtake a truck and rammed into a lorry. A state government bus tailing the van hit the vehicle from behind.

While four persons died instantaneously, 15 others have suffered injuries. They are availing treatment at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Among the deceased three persons have been identified so far – Dhanalakshmi (53), Rajesh (30), and Praveen (24)

Further details are awaited.