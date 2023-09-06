Subramanian Swamy wants Udhayanidhi prosecuted, latter says ready for any legal action

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has backed up his remarks on Sanatana Dharma by saying that President Draupadi Murmu not being invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building was a recent example of caste discrimination. Udhayanidhi, who is also the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing secretary and the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been caught in a political controversy over his statement that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated .

When asked about his response to former MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy writing to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi seeking sanction to prosecute Udhayanidhi, he said that he was ready to face any legal action initiated against him. “From day one, I have been saying, if you want to take legal action against me, I am ready to face it. Whatever I say here, I will say it in court also.”

NDTV journalist Sam Daniel, pointing out that Udhayanidhi had clarified that his comments were not against Hindu religion but against the Sanatana practices and caste discrimination, and asked him to cite examples of the same. “Recent example, the honorable President Droupadi Murmu madam was not invited for the opening of the Parliament. That is the best current example,” he said. Udhayanidhi referred to the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, when Droupadi Murmu was not invited to the function.