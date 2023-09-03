Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on Sanatana Dharma stoke huge row

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks were interpreted as a call for a ‘genocide’ of Hindus by BJP leaders. The TN minister has refuted these claims while standing by his statement that Sanatana Dharma was responsible for many social evils.

news Politics

Udayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, made certain remarks criticising Hinduism and Sanatana Dharma, which has led to a huge row on social media. Udhayanidhi compared Sanatana Dharma with diseases such as dengue and malaria, saying it was against the idea of social justice. He said that Sanatana Dharma cannot merely be opposed but must be eradicated. The remarks have triggered a major backlash from BJP leaders who’ve interpreted his call for ‘eradication or abolition of Sanatana Dharma’ as a call for ‘genocide’ of followers of Sanatana Dharma. Udhayanidhi has since refuted this interpretation and said he was ready to face any legal challenge.

Reiterating that he believes Sanatana Dharma perpetrates inequality, Udhayanidhi said, “I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality… I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news.”

Speaking at a Sanatanam (Sanatan Dharma) Abolition Conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum on Saturday, September 2, Udayanidhi had said: "I congratulate the organisers for calling the conference as 'eradication of Santana dharma' instead of 'opposing Sanatana Dharma'... There are certain things which we have to eradicate and we cannot merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, corona and malaria are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this. Eradication and not opposing Sanatanam has to be our first task.”

I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality.



I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke… https://t.co/Q31uVNdZVb September 2, 2023

Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our… https://t.co/nSkevWgCdW — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 2, 2023

Sanatana Dharma is known as the Eternal Way or eternal laws which are central to Hinduism. Like most anti-caste leaders and groups, many parties in Tamil Nadu such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have opposed Sanatana Dharma for its role in defining the ‘varnashrama dharma’ or the caste system.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi, who is also the state secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing, said that Sanatana Dharma was opposed to both equality and social justice. He added: "What is the meaning of Sanatanam? Eternal or something that cannot be changed, something that cannot be questioned and that is the meaning of Sanatanam." The leader, who is also a movie actor and producer, said that Sanatanam is used to divide people by caste and segregate them.

His remarks have triggered massive backlash from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other right wing groups. Tamil Nadu unit BJP president K Annamalai and BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya alleged that Udhayanidhi was calling for “genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma.” Amit Malviya asked if this was what was agreed upon in the Mumbai meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc, of which DMK is a prominent member.

Responding to Amit Malviya’s comments, Udhayanidhi said, “I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalised, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum.”