Students voter data row: DMK MP accuses Guv RN Ravi of committing election offence

As per the order, Principals were requested to send the details of Voter IDs of the students in an Excel form before March 19 to the Governor’s office. But, following opposition from the students, the order was withdrawn. It remains unclear why the governor's office wanted the voter ID details of the students.

Seeking an explanation from the Governor, Wilson wrote on X, “... the Hon’ble Governor's office is answerable to the student community and people of the state as to why such information was sought. What was the objective behind asking for Voter IDs? Are students being targeted for elections? At whose behest were these details requested?”

The MP said that the offices of Governors are being used to play politics in universities across the country. Many states have reported that Governors are interfering in the appointment of Vice Chancellors and staff members in universities, with the sole intention of promoting their agenda, he said.

“Use of administrative machinery of the office of Governor to exert undue influence over the minds of young students is an election offence.”