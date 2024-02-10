Stalin writes to Modi criticising delay in approvals of Chennai metro rail project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticising the delays in approvals for Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) project. In his letter, Stalin has said the approval for phase 2 as a 50:50 venture between the Tamil Nadu government and the Union government is still pending with the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). Phase 1 of the metro train project in Chennai had been similarly funded by both the state and Union government. Stalin has pointed out that though budgetary allocations were made during the financial year 2021-22, approval from the CCEA has been pending for over two years, leading to delays in completing the project within the set time-lines.

The CM added through a social media post that: “The prolonged delay in the approval for Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project has not only hindered our progress but also placed significant strain on our state's finances as it affects the timely completion of this vital infrastructure project. I urge you to personally intervene to expedite the dream project of Chennai.”