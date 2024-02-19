Stalin urges PM Modi to ensure release of TN fisherfolk arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Sunday, February 18, urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure the release and repatriation of Tamil Nadu fisherfolk who have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. Sharing a news report on a protest in Rameswaram over increased arrests of Tamil Nadu fisherfolks by the Sri Lankan Navy, Stalin said that it was “deeply distressing and a major matter of concern”.

“The continuous apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy is deeply concerning. Over the past two months, there has been a sharp rise in arrests, with a staggering 69 fishermen apprehended. What's more alarming is the unjust branding of three fishermen as habitual offenders, leading to their prolonged detention. This situation not only threatens the livelihoods of our fishermen but also puts their hard-earned savings at risk as their boats are nationalised by the Sri Lankan Government,” he said.

The Chief Minister further urged a diplomatic intervention by the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the repatriation of the fisherfolk and the release of their boats. “It's crucial to prioritise this matter and take decisive action to safeguard the interests of our fishermen, for they are not just Tamils but proud Indians,” he said.