Srivaikuntam, a taluk in TN ravaged by intense floods, remains plunged in darkness

Chitra and Selvi, of Srivaikuntam taluk in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, have settled into a grim routine since December 17. That was the day disaster struck them, when a sudden bout of unprecedented rains left their homes in Theppakulam village completely inundated with water, forcing them to seek refuge in the relief camp set up at the Theppakulam High School nearby. Everyday since, they have waded through the waterlogged roads and walked to their houses at Gandhinagar Street, hoping to find them in an inhabitable state, only to realise that the floodwater that invaded their homes remains stubbornly stuck at their chest level, denying them entry.

The situation in Theppakulam is dire; numerous streets still remain submerged, and floodwater stands at a height of at least 2-3 feet in many houses. Hundreds in the area have now taken shelter at the Theppakulam High School, waiting for the day they can return to the comfort of their homes.

As TNM met Chitra and Selvi at Gandhinagar Street, returning from one of their daily trips, Selvi briefed us about the current situation. “Only the first two houses in this lane are accessible, water reaches our chest level beyond that. It has been a scary time. My neighbour’s house collapsed. If the situation persists, mine may follow suit,” she said.

Residents recalled the intense downpour of December 17, and their harrowing escape to the only two-storeyed house in the area. Until the rescue boats arrived, most of them had sat on the terrace of that house and waited, left with no time to retrieve belongings.