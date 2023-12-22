South TN floods: Flood waters fail to recede even after 5 days in Kayalpattinam

The deceptive calm of Kayalpattinam's coastal facade hides a persistent crisis. Despite its appearance of normalcy, the town, which submerged under 95 cm of rain in 24 hours (17-18 December), is struggling to survive. While the main road and beach area stand seemingly untouched, many lanes within conceal a submerged reality. Only a few large houses remain without water inside, becoming the refuge for the displaced. Residents, compelled to sleep in relatives’ houses or relief camps, return daily to battle waters inside their homes, revealing a relentless struggle in the face of an unprecedented flood.

Fathima, a resident of Parimar Theru in Kayalpattinam, is worried about her father, a kidney patient, who needs to undergo weekly dialysis. Though sufficient food is being provided, her father has been struggling without access to electricity, making her task of taking care of him that much more difficult.

Another resident, Khader, whose legs are fractured, pleads for assistance. Around him is water that reaches his hip level. “My legs are fractured. How can I walk in these waters that are at my hip level? Somebody has to carry me to the hospital. It's been five days. Why is the water still stagnant?"

Residents trapped in flooded areas, including Uchimahali Koil Theru, express gratitude for the free food but lament the devastation of their homes. Nasiya articulates the collective anguish: "We have lost all our things. Not even a pair of clothes remain and all electronics are gone. If the water remains inside, our houses will collapse. The walls have cracks already." The community faces a dual struggle, battling the physical challenges of flooding and the emotional toll of witnessing their homes deteriorate.