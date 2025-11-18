SIR key to NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar, says AIADMK’s Dindigul Srinivasan

Following the victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar assembly elections, former AIADMK minister Dindigul Srinivasan has said that this will have a direct impact on the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Out of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, over 200 seats were won by the NDA, earning it much more than the required majority, of 122. Srinivasan noted that the Special Revision Process (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state was the key reason for the NDA’s landslide win.

He criticised DMK and Congress leaders for opposing SIR and said there is no reason to go against it. He alleged that there are over one crore fake and deceased voters on the list, which needs to be revised.

The former minister said he firmly believes that the support of genuine voters would prove to be beneficial for the AIADMK-BJP alliance. He said that SIR would manifest AIADMK’s win in Tamil Nadu, just like it did for the NDA in Bihar.

Srinivasan even said that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) will be sworn in as the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu after the 2026 elections. He also said that there has been public discontent with DMK’s leadership due to unemployment, corruption, and law and order issues.

He added that the officers overseeing the SIR process are burdened with excessive workload and need to be financially compensated accordingly.