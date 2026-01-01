‘Scared to travel by train’: Passengers shaken after attack on migrant worker in TN

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

“I have been in Tamil Nadu for seven years and have never seen something like this. I have always trusted the people here, but now I am afraid to travel by train,” said Suresh (name changed), a migrant worker, reacting to the visuals of the brutal assault on an Odisha man along the Tiruttani train route in Chennai.

For regular train commuters in Chennai, the assault has raised fears for their safety, especially on public transport. The worries are particularly acute among migrant workers. Stating that he was shocked by the incident, Suresh urged the state government to ensure better security for migrant labourers.

The concerns stem from a disturbing video that surfaced on social media on December 27, showing four minors brutally assaulting a migrant worker with sickles at the old railway quarters in Tiruttani. The visuals of the assault on K Suraj (20), a migrant worker from Odisha, triggered widespread outrage and raised concerns over passenger safety on suburban train routes in and around Chennai.

Three of the juveniles attacked him with sickles, inflicting cut injuries on his head, hands, and face, while the fourth recorded the assault on a mobile phone before fleeing the scene. The police later traced the attackers to the Gangai Amman temple near the Tiruttani-Arakkonam bypass, where they were allegedly consuming alcohol.

The Tamil Nadu police said that the attack was not linked to the victim’s identity as an out-of-state-resident.

However, Manoj, another worker who regularly travels by train from Avadi to Tambaram, said the video has spread panic among migrant workers. “We come here to earn a living, leaving our families behind. After watching the video, many of us were trembling. I even booked a bike taxi out of fear, but I can’t afford that every day. I will have to travel by train again, scared,” he said.

The incident drew sharp condemnation from political leaders, film personalities, and civil society groups across the country. The Tamil Nadu police arrested all four minors involved in the attack. They were sent to a government observation home, and one of them was granted conditional bail on health grounds.

Tamil Nadu police officials have said they are taking the incident seriously and have promised increased security measures, including intensified checks, monitoring of vulnerable stretches, and action against drug-related activities around railway stations. However, for many passengers, the Tiruttani train route now symbolises a larger question about safety on public transport.

TNM spoke to several train commuters, many of whom said the incident has left them shaken. Poovarasan, a regular commuter, said he could not watch the entire video because of its brutality. “I have been travelling by train for four years. This kind of violence has been happening for a long time, especially involving college students fighting in groups. Commoners often get caught in these clashes. The difference now is that this was filmed and shared,” he said.

Another commuter, Palani, also said that the video affected him. “I couldn’t be normal for two days. Those boys showed no humanity. After this incident, my mother is scared to let me travel by train,” he said, demanding strict punishment and preventive action.

College student Gautham echoed similar fears. “After watching the video, I am afraid to travel by train. If the government does not act strictly against such crimes, this will become routine,” he said.

Sangeetha, a commuter, said the incident left her and her husband speechless. “We wondered what kind of society we are living in. Children today are not disciplined, and parents are helpless. The government should handle such cases carefully but firmly,” she said.