Attack on Odisha man: TVK chief Vijay accuses DMK of failing to crack down on drugs

Responding to the recent assault on an Odisha native by four minors in Tamil Nadu, actor-politician Vijay blamed the DMK government for failing to curb narcotics trafficking in the state.

While reports widely suggested that the minors were on drugs, Inspector General of Police Asra Garg said during a press conference on December 30 that no evidence of this had been found as of now and that the matter is still under investigation.

Strongly criticising the DMK government over alleged deteriorating law and order in the state, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president said in a statement on December 30 that young men in the state are inclined towards crime due to the DMK’s failure to create employment opportunities and construct a conducive environment for education.

“The government has not detected and prevented in advance the young men from veering onto the wrong path. This incident highlights the ruling government's indifference and lack of responsibility, as if to say, ‘What does it matter to us if the youth go astray and are ruined?’ Law and order have deteriorated, and the future of the youth is being destroyed by narcotics,” he wrote.

Vijay further said that there are no programmes in Tamil Nadu to guide youth.

“There is no conducive environment for the youth to pursue education properly. There are no job opportunities commensurate with their qualifications. There is no innovation. There is no encouragement for new ventures. Without creating and providing any of these, for whose sake are we running this government? I urge this government of empty theatrics to at least take necessary actions in their remaining tenure to completely curb the circulation of narcotics.”

On December 26, Suraj, a native of Odisha, who was travelling in a local train, was abducted by four minors aged 17, carrying sickles.

The incident was later shared on social media. Several other videos of the accused engaging in similar crimes and posting them on Instagram have surfaced.

Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj also condemned the crime and urged the state government to take concrete steps to end drug use in the state.

“The brutal and abhorrent assault carried out by some youths … is shocking and distressing.

In a society of human beings living together, the current generation, ignorant of human values and uncomprehending of the noble goals of human life, is recklessly flailing about like this, Mari said.

“I urge the government to take stern, impartial actions against the cruel drug culture and against the caste, religious, and rowdyism-based individual egoistic arrogance fostered through social media,” he added.