SC stays arrest of former DGP Rajesh Das in sexual harassment case by woman IPS officer

The Supreme Court ordered an interim stay on the arrest of former special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das on Friday, May 17. In 2023, a trial court in Villupuram had convicted Rajesh Das of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer working under him. In April this year, he had moved the Madras High Court with two pleas – one seeking suspension of sentence and another seeking exemption from surrendering before the trial court, both of which were dismissed. The SC passed the order while hearing an appeal filed against the HC’s dismissal of the two pleas.

The Madras HC dismissed the pleas stating that the court was neither inclined to grant suspension of sentence nor exempt the petitioner from surrendering before the trial court. The court, while hearing the case, orally questioned how the ex-DGP can seek a suspension and exemption after two courts found him guilty of sexual harassment. “How fair is it for the petitioner to claim a privilege and say that he will not go to prison even for a day? Isn’t it audacious? Everyone is equal before this court. Why should special treatment be given to this petitioner?” the court had said.

The former senior police official was accused of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer in 2021 when both the officers were providing security to then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election campaign. In June 2023, Rajesh Das was convicted of the crime and sentenced to three years imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine by Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate. In February 2024, this sentence was upheld by the Villupuram principal district court. In December 2023, a month ahead of his superannuation, he was penalised with compulsory retirement by the state government.