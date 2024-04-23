Madras HC refuses to exempt former DGP Rajesh Das in sexual harassment case

The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, April 23, refused to exempt former special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das from surrendering before the trial court in the sexual harassment case. A trial court in 2023 had Rajesh Das for sexually harassing a woman IPS officer working under him.
Rajesh Das had filed two petitions - one seeking suspension of sentence and another seeking exemption from surrendering before the trial court. Following his conviction, Das approached the Madras High Court.
Justice M Dhandapani, after hearing the case, dismissed his plea saying that the court is neither inclined to grant suspension of sentence nor exempt the petitioner from surrendering before the trial court.
The court, on April 16, when hearing the case orally remarked how he can seek a suspension and exemption when two courts found him guilty of sexual harassment. “How fair is it for the petitioner to claim a privilege and say that he will not go to prison even for a day? Isn’t it audacious? Everyone is equal before this court. Why should special treatment be given to this petitioner?” the court .
Rajesh Das was accused of sexual harassment by a woman IPS officer in 2021 when both the officers were providing security to then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his election campaign. On June 16, 2023, Rajesh Das was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine by Villupuram CJM. In February 2024, his sentence was upheld by Villupuram principal district court. On December 1, 2023, a month ahead of his superannuation, he was with compulsory retirement by the state government.