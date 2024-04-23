Madras HC refuses to exempt former DGP Rajesh Das in sexual harassment case

The Madras High Court, on Tuesday, April 23, refused to exempt former special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das from surrendering before the trial court in the sexual harassment case. A trial court in 2023 had convicted Rajesh Das for sexually harassing a woman IPS officer working under him.

Rajesh Das had filed two petitions - one seeking suspension of sentence and another seeking exemption from surrendering before the trial court. Following his conviction, Das approached the Madras High Court.

Justice M Dhandapani, after hearing the case, dismissed his plea saying that the court is neither inclined to grant suspension of sentence nor exempt the petitioner from surrendering before the trial court.