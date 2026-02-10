SC refuses to intervene in HC order restricting prayers at Thiruparankundram Dargah

The Supreme Court of India on Monday, February 9, refused to intervene in a Madras High Court order that had restricted the prayer rights of Muslims at the Sultan Sikandar Badushah Auliya Dargah atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

In October 2025, the High Court passed a controversial judgment banning meat consumption on the Thiruparankundram hill. In the same order, it restricted Muslim prayers at the Nellithoppu (gooseberry grove)—a 33-cent area owned by the Dargah—on occasions other than Ramzan and Bakri-Id.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P.B. Varale was hearing an appeal against the judgment filed by M. Imam Hussain, a worshipper at the Dargah.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Prashanth Bhushan argued that there had been no law and order issues in the past and that such restrictions were therefore unwarranted, LiveLaw reported.

“Ramzan and Bakri-Id festival days alone. That is what we are aggrieved by—the word ‘alone’… The Nellithoppu area has been decreed by the trial court and affirmed by the Privy Council. The High Court also records that affirmation. They say Mohammedans have been granted declaration of title for the extent of 33 cents in the Nellithoppu area. Now, the problem is, despite holding that the Nellithoppu area belongs to Mohammedans, they have restricted prayers to Ramzan and Bakri-Id,” he said.

However, the court observed that if there had been no law and order concerns, a peace committee meeting would not have been convened. The Revenue Divisional Officer had called such a meeting on January 30 after police stopped pilgrims from visiting the hill for worship and animal sacrifice.

“We do not propose to interfere with the order. Without expressing any opinion on the rights of the parties, the impugned order stands upheld,” the bench said.