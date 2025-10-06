SC declines Senthil Balaji’s plea, warns bail may be revoked if he turns Minister

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Supreme Court on Monday, October 6 refused to entertain a plea filed by former Tamil Nadu minister and senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader V Senthil Balaji seeking a clarification on its earlier order that had led to his resignation from the Cabinet in April this year.

According to Bar and Bench , a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi said that the earlier order , passed by a Bench led by retired Justice Abhay S Oka did not prevent Balaji from becoming a minister again.

However, the judges warned that his bail could be cancelled if he took charge as Minister and was found to be influencing witnesses in the money laundering case against him.

“The Court has not prevented you from becoming a Minister. But the day you become Minister, when we find that you have earlier been accused of influencing witnesses, we will cancel the bail again,” Justice Kant said.