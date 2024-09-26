Major relief to Senthil Balaji, SC grants bail after 14 months of incarceration

In a major relief to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, September 26, granted him bail after nearly 14 months of incarceration. Senthil Balaji was arrested in June 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said that the bail is granted with very “onerous conditions”. Senthil had approached the apex court after the Madras High Court refused to grant him bail.

The bench observed that stringent bail conditions and a delay in trial cannot happen simultaneously. Referring to other judgements, the bench said, “What we have said is that stringent and higher threshold of bail and delay in prosecution cannot go together…. but there are very onerous conditions put in the bail.”