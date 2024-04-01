Sanatana dharma row: Udhayanidhi Stalin cannot claim same immunity as media, says SC

The Supreme Court, on Monday, April 1, said that Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin cannot claim that he was in a position similar to the media when seeking to club criminal cases filed against him in the case pertaining to his remarks about Sanatan Dharma .

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was hearing a plea filed by Udhayanidhi seeking to club the first information reports (FIR) against him, registered in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka in the Sanatana Dharma row. The bench had earlier expressed displeasure and slammed him for ‘abusing his rights’ .