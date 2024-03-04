Supreme Court rebukes Udhayanidhi Stalin for remarks on Sanatana Dharma

The Supreme Court, on Monday, March 4, slammed Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments against Sanatana Dharma . The court expressed displeasure that he was ‘abusing his rights’. A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was hearing a plea filed by Udhayanidhi seeking to club the first information reports (FIR) against him, registered in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

According to Livelaw , while hearing the plea, Justice Datta told Udhayanidhi’s counsel senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, “You abuse your Article 19(1)(a) right. You abuse your Article 25 right. Now you are exercising your Article 32 right? Do you not know the consequences of what you said?" Article 19(1)(a) pertains to free speech and Article 25 is freedom of conscience. The judge further said, “You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences.”

Singhvi said that Udhayanidhi was not justifying his comments but was just seeking to club the FIRs filed in six states. As the bench asked him to move the high courts, the counsel contended that he will have to move six high high courts and remarked, “This is persecution before the prosecution." The bench agreed to take up the matter and posted it for hearing on March 15.