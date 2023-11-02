Revathi Ramachandran steps down as director of Kalakshetra, Aneish Rajan takes charge

Hari Padman was finally arrested on April 3 after an FIR was lodged against him at the Adyar All Women’s Police Station (AWPS). He was released on bail in June. Meanwhile, no legal action has been taken so far against the other three accused.

During the course of the student and public outcry, two survivors and six staff members spoke to TNM in March 2023, detailing how the atmosphere at the Kalakshetra campus was toxic. The survivors told TNM that Hari Padman would invite them to his residence within the campus, and denying his advances invited severe humiliation and repercussions, even leading to some women quitting their course altogether.

Students had also told TNM that their appeals for justice to Revathi Ramachandran had been dismissed outright or not given due importance. Moreover, students and faculty members have also said that the atmosphere on campus was casteist and misogynistic with women students constantly under the scanner. It also came to light that Revathi had allegedly covered up a mass outbreak of food poisoning on campus from the hostel food in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. When students became vocal about the attempted cover-up, they allegedly faced more retaliation from Revathi who accused them of “painting her in a bad light.”

In April this year, a trans woman alumina of the RDCFA wrote to the Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission (SWC) lodging a complaint of sexual assault and transphobia against several Kalakshetra employees including current governing board member PT Narendran.

The inquiry committee found Hari Padman guilty of gross misconduct and suggested that the students who complained of sexual misbehaviour by Sanjith Lal, Saikrishna, and Srinath, be provided with legal assistance to file police complaints. The report further says that any sexual intent of the teacher to a student is an abhorrent expression of asymmetry of power. It also recommended the establishment of a students’ grievances redressal committee, as contemplated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations of 2023.