Exclusive: Kalakshetra probe recommends police cases against 3 teachers

An inquiry committee, helmed by retired judge Justice K Kannan, that probed allegations of sexual harassment at Chennai’s Kalakshetra, has found that Kalakshetra faculty Hari Padman was guilty of gross misconduct. TNM has seen the operative part of the report which also says that the statements of Kalakshetra’s ex-director Leela Samson cannot easily be discarded. The report further says legal assistance should be provided for the students who have complained of sexual misbehaviour from three other faculties to register their complaints with the police.

