Refuting the cultural hegemony and misrepresentation of Bharatanatyam

It is unsurprising, yet disappointing that such misogynist and ahistorical assessments of Bharatanatyam remain unquestioned. Unsurprising, because cultural hegemony, by its very nature, controls the levers of thought and scholarship. And so, it is natural that the very same language used by Tamil Brahmins at the turn of the 20th Century, to legitimise the appropriation of Bharatanatyam, aided by male members of the hereditary communities, for sheer want of survival, continues to be deployed. This is not only in Tamil Nadu but across India and the global Indian Diaspora. This is disappointing because painstaking scholarship, oral histories, lived realities, and radical feminist and restorative politics of hereditary activists take years, if not decades, to make a dent in these hegemonic narratives. It rather makes a dent in their opportunities and their marginal presence both in academic and performance spaces.

Kuchipudi dancer Ranjini Nair’s Instagram page @newspaperdance is an effort to shed light on the politics of reform and reinvention of “Classical” dance by retrieving archival news reports. Here is an excerpt she shared of a Times of India report dated Dec 29, 1932, on “The Nautch Controversy” which talks of the protest by Dr Muthulakshmi Reddi against the employment of “nautch girls” to give exhibitions of the art of dancing at public entertainments and the controversy with regards to this in South India. The report says, “There are many champions of the nautch who agree with her that Devadasis should not be engaged to sing and dance in public, because of their association with vicious entertainments. There is another school of thought which holds that the abolition of the Devadasis as a hereditary institution, would lead to the extinction of a divine art, which from ancient times has been regarded as a ritual of religious worship in Hindu temples.

It is pointed out that this divine art, “as originally practiced by Devadasis, was free from any taint of immorality”, and that “if the morals of the performers have since degenerated, the blame has to be laid at the doors of who practiced it. Some suggest that Indian women of culture and respectability should come forward to take the place of the nautch girls and thus save the art from its immoral association; but the fact cannot be disguised that since time immemorial, Hindu girls have been dedicated to temples from a particular class of the community and have received the special training necessary for the purpose.”

What this report, like many others between 1927 -1935 makes clear, is the importance that was given to saving the “divine art”, the attribution of immorality to the dancer, and the importance given to the Puranic narratives, giving a sense of ahistorical homogeneity, and universality. The criminalising of the female dancer and the performance of dance but not of the upper caste patrons who had non-conjugal relationships with these women show how the reform was driven by brahmanical patriarchy, one that was also influenced by both Victorian morality and Indian nationalism.