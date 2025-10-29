Ramsar Site Row: TN Forest Dept denies violation, NGO disputes govt claims

Last week, Arappor Iyakkam alleged that various government departments in Tamil Nadu colluded to grant illegal permissions for a multi-crore real estate project inside the ecologically sensitive Pallikaranai marshland Ramsar site.

In a complaint to Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Director of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, and others on October 23, Arappor alleged that the real estate and property development company Brigade Enterprises was granted these permissions in violation of rules.

In April 2022, the Pallikaranai marshland was declared a Ramsar site. A Ramsar Site is a designated wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. Permanent construction cannot be undertaken inside a Ramsar site or within one kilometre of its boundary under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, the total area of the designated Ramsar site is 1,248 hectares, which includes 698 hectares of the existing Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest and an additional 550 hectares that are yet to be delineated after following due process.

“The ground truthing as per the Wetland Rules for delineating boundaries with specific survey numbers of land parcels other than the Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest has not been done so far. The survey numbers mentioned in the media on plan approvals are such private patta lands.”

The Tamil Nadu government further clarified that in Pallikaranai, an extent of about 698 hectares was notified as Reserve Forest under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882, which is classified as the Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest. “No building permission has been accorded in this protected area with the Forest Department.”

The government also said that the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), a Government of India institution, was given the task of delineating the boundaries with specific survey numbers in November 2024.

However, the statement did not explicitly mention whether the survey numbers 453, 495/2C, 496, 497 and 498, for which building plan approval and environmental clearance have been granted for the Rs 1,250-crore multi-storey Brigade Morgan Heights project in Perumbakkam fall within the Ramsar site.

While the Tamil Nadu government claims that the land in question consists of private patta lands, the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority’s official Ramsar site map uploaded on its website shows that the patta land falls within the boundaries of Ramsar site classification.