Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter inspected in Tamil Nadu by Election Commission

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter was checked by Election Commission officials in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris on Monday, April 15. According to reports, the helicopter was searched after it landed in Nilgiris. The Congress leader was reportedly on his way to Wayanad, which is one of the seats he is contesting from in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi would participate in a number of campaign activities, including a public meeting, in Wayanad. His last public meeting was in Coimbatore with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on April 12 ,which saw a massive turnout. Coimbatore is considered to be one of the key constituencies to watch as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to field its state president K Annamalai in the city for the first time.

During the rally on April 12, MK Stalin welcomed Rahul Gandhi by addressing him as his ‘brother’ and said that he would bring a ‘new dawn for India’. Rahul reciprocated by referring to Stalin as his “elder brother” and mentioned that he has never called any politician his brother. The Congress leader also emphasised the importance of this election and called it a “battle of ideologies.”