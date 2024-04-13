Rahul Gandhi calls Stalin his elder brother, says LS polls a battle of ideologies

In a massive show of strength one week before the Lok Sabha elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed a rally in Coimbatore with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, April 12. Thousands of people participated in the rally, extending their support to the INDIA bloc, opposing the Union government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Coimbatore is considered one of the hotspots in Tamil Nadu this election with BJP state chief K Annamalai contesting for the first time.

MK Stalin welcomed Rahul Gandhi at the rally by calling him a ‘brother’ and saying that he will bring a ‘dawn for new India’. Rahul said Stalin was like an elder brother and said, “I don’t refer to any other politician as brother.”

Stalin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not have anything to showcase in the ten years of his rule and has instead been attacking the DMK with corruption and dynasty politics. He also alleged that Modi was misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT) and others to extort money from business people through electoral bonds. While speaking of BJP’s criticism of the DMK for dynasty politics, Stalin said that it was the people’s choice to elect the dynasty to power.