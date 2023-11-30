Rahul Gandhi wishes quick recovery to actor and DMDK leader Vijayakant

The Tamil actor-turned-politician was admitted to a hospital in the city on Wednesday. Friend and actor Sarath Kumar posted on Twitter that it was part of a routine check-up. MIOT Hospital, where he is admitted, released a statement saying that the politician will have to remain admitted for an additional 14 days as though there has been an improvement in his health. His condition has been unstable in the last 24 hours, necessitating pulmonary treatment, the hospital said.

In a short video message by his wife Premalatha, she said that there was no reason to panic or to be afraid. "It was a routine announcement made by the hospital. The doctors, party leaders and I are taking good care of him. He will recover completely and come back home and meet each of you. Your prayers and all the dharmam he has done will definitely save him. I ask all the cadres and party leaders who have come together not to be afraid. We will update you on when he will be back home. Until then, please do not spread rumours. Be brave,” she said.