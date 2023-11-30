‘He will be back home soon’: Vijaykant’s wife Premalatha on his health

Hours after MIOT Hospital in Chennai released a statement saying that actor-turned-politician Vijaykant would have to remain hospitalised, his wife Premalatha Vijaykant said that there was nothing to fear. In a short video message released on social media on Wednesday night, November 29, Premalatha said, “There is no reason to panic or to be afraid. It was a routine announcement made by the hospital. The doctors, party leaders and I are taking good care of him. He will recover completely and come back home and meet each of you.”

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) General Secretary and veteran actor, often referred to as ‘Captain’, has been hospitalised since November 18 due to his deteriorating health. On November 29, MIOT Hospital announced that Vijaykant would have to remain admitted for an additional 14 days as though there has been an improvement in his health, his condition has been unstable in the last 24 hours, necessitating pulmonary treatment.

Premalatha also added, “Your prayers and all the dharmam he has done will definitely save him. I ask all the cadres and party leaders who have come together not to be afraid. We will update you on when he will be back home. Until then, please do not spread rumours. Be brave.”