Vijayakant to remain in hospital, needs pulmonary treatment: Doctors

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) General Secretary and veteran actor Vijayakant who was hospitalised in Chennai on November 18 due to deteriorating health will have to stay an additional 14 days. According to the hospital administration, though there has been improvement in his health, his condition has been unstable in the last 24 hours, necessitating pulmonary treatment.

A statement from the Miot International hospital said, “There has been good improvement in Vijayakant’s health condition. However, with his condition not stable for the past 24 hours, he needs pulmonary treatment. We hope that he will get well soon. He requires another 14 days of continuous treatment.”