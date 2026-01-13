Rahul Gandhi backs Jana Nayagan, slams Modi for ‘silencing Tamil voices’

The film, starring actor-politician Vijay and considered his swansong before he transitions to full-time politics, was initially scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9. However, the CBFC referred the film to a Revising Committee on January 6, citing objections related to religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces, which led to a postponement.

Following this, the producer, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions LLP, approached the Madras High Court seeking directions to release the film as planned. On January 9, a single bench directed the CBFC to immediately issue the certificate.

Later the same day, the CBFC filed an urgent appeal before a division bench, which stayed the single bench’s order and adjourned the matter to January 20. The division bench observed that the single judge had passed the order without giving the CBFC adequate opportunity to present its case.

In his petition, the producer stated that the film was first submitted for certification in December 2025. The CBFC had suggested certain modifications, which were incorporated in a revised version submitted on December 24, 2025.

According to producer Venkat, the CBFC’s Chennai regional office confirmed on December 29, 2025, that the revised film would be certified. However, technical issues on the CBFC portal prevented the final uploading process, which was communicated to the Board.

On January 5, the producers were informed that the CBFC Chairperson had referred the film to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph Certification Rules, following a complaint about the film’s content from a member of the Examining Committee that had initially cleared the film. The Chairperson’s order was uploaded on January 6.

In its January 9 order, the single bench ruled that the Chairperson’s decision to refer the film to a Revising Committee after accepting the Examining Committee’s recommendation was unsustainable, and it described the complaint from the committee member as untenable.

With the High Court’s interim stay still in place and the film uncertified, the producers have now moved the Supreme Court seeking appropriate relief.