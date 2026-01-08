Congress leaders back Vijay, slam CBFC for Jana Nayagan release delay

Amid controversy over the Central Board for Film Certification’s (CBFC) delay in clearing the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, Congress leaders have condemned the move, calling it a “systematic weakening of the right to free speech and expression.”

Congress leaders and MPs Jothimani and Manickam Tagore used social media to voice their criticism.

Jana Nayagan, widely believed to be Vijay’s final film as a leading hero, is a political action drama featuring him as an upright police officer combating corruption and extremism. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film was scheduled for a January 9 release. The cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

However, the release was postponed because the CBFC had not yet granted the film its certification.

Karur MP Jothimani said, “Transcending our political affiliations, likes, and dislikes, every person who believes in freedom of expression must condemn this. A film is created with an investment of several crores of rupees and the hard work of hundreds of people. Attempting to stall it in this manner is completely contrary to creative freedom. Especially when it is stalled for political reasons, it is even more dangerous.”

She further said that the CBFC had joined the ranks of the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Income Tax department as political weapons for the Bharathiya Janata Party’s Union government.



