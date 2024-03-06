Proposed airport site in Parandur flood-prone says GIS study, Pannur better option

A recent Geographic Information System (GIS) study has warned that if the second airport for Chennai comes up in Parandur, it could be prone to flooding whenever it rains heavily. The study by Dayanand Krishnan, a Chennai-based GIS consultant, who has worked on several government projects including the Chennai Metro Water and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), used a map from 2016 to identify the flood risk of the project site. The region had experienced a flood in 2015.

The Parandur site is filled with large water bodies and in the future, during heavy rains, it has the potential to inundate the airport runways as there will be no water bodies to act like natural drainage systems, Dayanand said. According to him the implementation of the project disregarding these risks would cause repercussions.