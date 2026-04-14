Promises, scepticism and unanswered questions: How Karur remembers TVK stampede deaths

Velusamypuram in Karur district does not speak easily about September 27, 2025.

On that day, what was meant to be a show of strength for actor-turned-politician Vijay turned into one of Tamil Nadu’s deadliest political tragedies. The stampede that broke out left 41 people dead, including nine children.

47-year-old George, a resident of Velusamypuram, saw it unfold from his balcony. Seven months later, he says the images haven’t faded from memory.

As Vijay arrived hours after his scheduled time, the crowds had begun to burgeon and finally went out of control. Many questions remain unanswered, residents say. Why was this location allotted for Vijay’s rally? Who decided that he should visit this particular spot? Questions also persist about the power blackout and fluctuations at the time.

Now as Tamil Nadu heads towards crucial polls and electioneering intensifies across Karur, including by Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), there is an uneasy calm in Velusamypuram. Many here are reluctant to speak, unsure if the tragedy will influence the upcoming polls.

When TNM approached a man at a tea shop, he was evasive: “I’ve had enough problems. I am a victim and I don’t want to speak.”

25-year-old Harish, TVK ward secretary of Velusamypuram, said, “The entire world saw how politics plays out in Karur.”

In the following days, Harish was arrested for blaming DMK former minister Senthil Balaji for the stampede. “I was lodged in Trichy sub-jail for 15 days for speaking about him. Totally, 16 cases were registered for criticising the DMK government over Karur, and we are not sure how many people were arrested,” Harish recalled.

Senthil Balaji’s influence in the district is undeniable. His sudden decision to move out of Karur and contest from the Coimbatore South constituency has not gone unnoticed. An AIADMK functionary who was previously associated with Senthil Balaji told TNM that the stampede may have been one of the reasons for the shift.

Life after the stampede

About 14 kilometres from Velusamypuram, Emoor Pudhur village is in the grip of election fever. The entrance to the village is marked by political graffiti from all parties. But behind the colourful walls, several families are still in mourning.

Among them is 60-year-old Anjalai Devi, who lost her daughter Chandra in the stampede.

“There is no one to take care of the children. My husband and I are taking care of them. But how long can we do it? My daughter went to see Vijay along with 20 others from the village and she never returned. We don’t know what happened to her,” Anjalai said.

“Vijay mela thappu illa (Vijay is not at fault). If he had been provided with a proper location to hold the meeting, this tragedy would have been averted. We place our trust in Thalaivar Vijay. He will bring out the truth,” she added.

At least five residents of Emoor Pudhur, including a seven-year-old boy, died in the stampede.

69-year-old Kaliappan, a retired police officer, said that after all the politicking that has been done over the stampede, he is unable to trust anyone. Kaliappan lost his wife Arkani, who went along with her neighbours to see Vijay.

Kaliappan recalled a meeting with Vijay at a star resort on October 27. Victims’ families were invited to a resort in Mamallapuram a month after the stampede. At the time, many criticised Vijay for not travelling to Karur instead.

"Vijay told us that they never expected something like this to happen and he promised to help us. What we know is the [September 27] rally was supposed to take place at 12 pm. If Vijay had come on time, the stampede could have been avoided. Now we expect a fair investigation,” Kaliappan said.