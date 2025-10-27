A month after Karur stampede, Vijay meets families of victims at private resort

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A month after the stampede in Karur, which claimed 41 lives, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-president and actor Vijay finally met the bereaved families on Monday, October 27, at a private resort in Mamallapuram, Chennai.

While it was expected that Vijay would visit Karur to meet the grieving families, they were instead brought to the resort in buses, citing Vijay’s security and logistical concerns.

Around 37 families comprising over 230 members, attended the closed-door interaction, which was not open to the media or the general public.

According to reports, Vijay met each family separately, offered condolences, and assured them of continued support. He reportedly collected written details about their livelihood conditions, debts, and children’s education to facilitate additional financial assistance.

“You can consider me one among your family members. I share your pain and will stand by you in every way possible,” Vijay was quoted as telling the families, expressing regret over the tragedy.

During the meeting, Vijay also served tea to the families himself and offered floral tributes to the photos of the deceased kept in each room, reports said.

Forty one people were killed in the stampede which occurred during Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27.

Vijay had earlier announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of those who died and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured. The compensation was credited to their bank accounts earlier this month. He had also spoken to several families through video calls, promising to meet them in person soon.

Meanwhile, the stampede case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi is heading the three-member committee which would monitor the progress of the investigation.

(With IANS inputs)