PM Modi exploiting Tamil Nadu to get votes for Lok Sabha polls: CM Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, March 4, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to Tamil Nadu “an attempt to garner votes”. The CM, after inaugurating the Mayiladuthurai collectorate, also said that the Prime Minister was ‘exploiting’ the state for political gains ahead of the Lok Sabha elections by his “appearances were merely for political mileage.”

“People of Tamil Nadu will not be swayed by political rhetoric. Instead, they will continue to support a government dedicated to their welfare and development,” said Stalin. He also took a jibe at the Prime Minister for not even sanctioning ‘a single penny’ to Tamil Nadu after the Chennai floods in 2023. “Has he provided funds to TN before making these visits,” he asked.

CM Stalin’s comments come at a time when the Prime Minister made a second visit to Tamil Nadu within a span of one week. On March 4, he addressed a massive gathering of people at the YMCA Ground in Chennai. During his speech, PM Modi criticised the MK Stalin-led DMK government in the state over several issues.